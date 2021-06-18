American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc cut its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,730 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $10,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 8.5% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 672,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,995,000 after buying an additional 25,954 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at $8,954,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 9.1% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,172,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.67.

In related news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,466 shares of company stock worth $15,039,902. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $268.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.74. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.77%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

