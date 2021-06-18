Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the May 13th total of 126,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AMBO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,060. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.30. The company has a market cap of $53.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of -18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Ambow Education has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.43.

Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Ambow Education had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 44.03%. The company had revenue of $26.59 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambow Education by 10.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 11,066 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambow Education during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambow Education during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ambow Education during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ambow Education

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. engages in the provision of educational and career enhancement services and products through integrated offline and online channels. It operates through the K-12 Schools, and CP and CE Programs segments. The K-12 Schools segment delivers educational services for K-12 programs including school education, international education programs, and online educational offerings.

