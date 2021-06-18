Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CTO Sells $551,967.16 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CTO Leslie Kohn sold 5,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $551,967.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 872,351 shares in the company, valued at $88,447,667.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AMBA opened at $100.70 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $137.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.14 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.63.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on AMBA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 5.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 858.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 43,602 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Ambarella by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ambarella by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.