Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CTO Sells $551,967.16 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CTO Leslie Kohn sold 5,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $551,967.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 872,351 shares in the company, valued at $88,447,667.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of AMBA opened at $100.70 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $137.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.14 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.63.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 5.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 858.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 43,602 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Ambarella by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ambarella by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ambarella Company Profile
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
See Also: What is a price target?
Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.