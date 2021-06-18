AMAYA Global Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:AYAG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AMAYA Global Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:AYAG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AYAG opened at $11.00 on Friday. AMAYA Global has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.96.
AMAYA Global Company Profile
