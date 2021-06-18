AMAYA Global Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:AYAG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AMAYA Global Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:AYAG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AYAG opened at $11.00 on Friday. AMAYA Global has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.96.

Get AMAYA Global alerts:

AMAYA Global Company Profile

AMAYA Global Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in planting, preserving, packaging, and marketing navel oranges for distribution and sale in the People's Republic of China. The company has planted 1,077,098 orange trees in orchards with approximately 5,152 acres of land in Ganzhou, Jiangxi Province.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AMAYA Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMAYA Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.