Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 1,243 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd reduced its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Silgan were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Silgan by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Silgan by 406.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Silgan alerts:

In other news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $205,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $433,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $41.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $44.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Silgan’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.