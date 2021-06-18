Altshuler Shaham Ltd Purchases Shares of 827 The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,563,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 173,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,560,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,170,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,492,000 after purchasing an additional 21,674 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 163,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $119,203.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $91.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.78. The company has a market cap of $53.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

PGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday. Edward Jones raised The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

