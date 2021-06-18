Altshuler Shaham Ltd Lowers Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd reduced its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 771 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 557,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,055,000 after acquiring an additional 29,058 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 501.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,441 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,157,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,281,000 after acquiring an additional 90,230 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,636,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $486,296.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,834.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $533,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,634.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,488 shares of company stock valued at $34,765,063 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

EXPD opened at $122.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.88. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $126.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 33.74%. The business’s revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.50%.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

