Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $75,000 Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd cut its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 782 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,797,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 123,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,777,000 after acquiring an additional 19,305 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 439,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,976,000 after acquiring an additional 77,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $222,931.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,639 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHRW opened at $95.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.58 and a twelve month high of $106.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.89.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.