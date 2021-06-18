Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $68,000 Stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 135.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 530.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 258.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID opened at $37.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.69. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $37.84.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $94.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.84 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 5.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVID. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Avid Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avid Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.

In other news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $28,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 7,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $216,347.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 244,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,537,820.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,022 shares of company stock valued at $341,973 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

