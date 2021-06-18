Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $114,000 Stock Holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 138.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Cutera were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,343 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cutera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cutera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 45.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 789,328 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,719,000 after acquiring an additional 245,900 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cutera in the first quarter worth approximately $1,162,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Cutera in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 664,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $19,612,426.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,090. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUTR stock opened at $47.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $837.99 million, a P/E ratio of -67.24 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.54. Cutera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.93.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $49.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 23.29% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

