Altshuler Shaham Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alphasimplex Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 17.9% during the first quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Morningstar by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,721 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Morningstar in the first quarter worth $231,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Morningstar by 8.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Morningstar by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 48.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MORN stock opened at $244.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.19 and a 1-year high of $270.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.44, for a total transaction of $2,278,532.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,539,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,420,504,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.45, for a total value of $61,477.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,843,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,455,569,929.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,011 shares of company stock worth $47,344,041 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

