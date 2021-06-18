Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 120.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ALT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

NASDAQ:ALT opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.37. Altimmune has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The firm has a market cap of $608.98 million, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 31.95% and a negative net margin of 881.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Altimmune will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Altimmune in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Altimmune in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Altimmune in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Altimmune in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

