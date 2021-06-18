Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.59 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) will report sales of $6.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.36 million. Alpine Immune Sciences reported sales of $690,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 855.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year sales of $24.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.60 million to $43.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $47.18 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $85.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 288.70% and a negative return on equity of 66.38%.

A number of analysts have commented on ALPN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 50,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $766,003.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,074 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,482.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 70,965 shares of company stock valued at $983,504 in the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALPN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $432,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 70,111 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

ALPN traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.20. The company had a trading volume of 175,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,421. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.63. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $16.37.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

