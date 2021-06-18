Alphr finance (ALPHR) Achieves Market Cap of $1.38 Million

Alphr finance (CURRENCY:ALPHR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Alphr finance has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $249,189.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alphr finance coin can now be bought for approximately $2.32 or 0.00006535 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Alphr finance has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00057589 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $47.40 or 0.00134113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.83 or 0.00180596 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000207 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.45 or 0.00881131 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,396.53 or 1.00141320 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Alphr finance Coin Profile

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 597,325 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

Alphr finance Coin Trading

