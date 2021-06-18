Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s 5th Largest Position

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.4% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,670,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock traded down $18.44 on Friday, hitting $2,416.43. 66,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,395. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,351.65 and a 1-year high of $2,455.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,330.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.