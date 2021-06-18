Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Lowered by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $26.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,501.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,374.39. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,347.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,543.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total transaction of $7,547,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,916,907.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,887 shares of company stock valued at $168,672,579. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

