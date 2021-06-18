Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,550,863,000 after buying an additional 46,822 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,583,766,000 after buying an additional 66,564 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,263,944,000 after buying an additional 58,462 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after buying an additional 804,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,059,434,000 after buying an additional 73,880 shares during the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $26.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,500.87. 45,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,381. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,374.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,347.01 and a 12-month high of $2,543.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,524 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $5,434,020.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,305.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,887 shares of company stock valued at $168,672,579. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.