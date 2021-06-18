Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai Sells 3,000 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total transaction of $7,547,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,916,907.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,429.38, for a total transaction of $7,288,140.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total transaction of $6,815,940.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,361.59, for a total transaction of $7,084,770.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total transaction of $6,839,790.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total transaction of $6,697,980.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,527.42 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,347.01 and a one year high of $2,543.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,374.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5,763.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,998,000 after purchasing an additional 48,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

