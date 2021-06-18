Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 182,103 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 54.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,352 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 182,103 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.09% of Motorola Solutions worth $28,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $528,560,000 after purchasing an additional 55,757 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 33.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,434,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $457,809,000 after purchasing an additional 611,524 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,956,124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $332,658,000 after purchasing an additional 45,989 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,921,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $361,329,000 after purchasing an additional 37,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,867,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $317,635,000 after purchasing an additional 227,121 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $210.88 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.58 and a 1 year high of $213.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.67.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $312,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,119 in the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

