Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 304,410 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 193.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 461,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304,410 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 1.32% of Big Lots worth $31,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 27,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at about $753,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,799,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $306,577.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $390,813.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,258 shares of company stock worth $1,675,690. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

NYSE:BIG opened at $65.32 on Friday. Big Lots, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $73.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.36.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.93. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Big Lots Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

