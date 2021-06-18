Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $40.98 Million Stock Position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,672,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,841 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 4.15% of OneSpan worth $40,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSPN. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of OneSpan by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of OneSpan by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of OneSpan by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneSpan by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,161,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,743,000 after purchasing an additional 145,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of OneSpan by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 565,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 32,409 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on OneSpan in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sidoti upgraded OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

In other news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt acquired 263,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,603,438.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,638,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,228,677.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OSPN stock opened at $26.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -74.89 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.16. OneSpan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $50.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

