Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 739,012 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 111.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,401,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739,012 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $30,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,341,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,941,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,523,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,357 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $209,140,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 204.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,755,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,511,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,472,000 after acquiring an additional 203,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $23.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of -92.23 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.25.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 122.03%.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,704,258 shares of company stock worth $971,551,814. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. COKER & PALMER upgraded Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.69.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

