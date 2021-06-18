Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 850 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in FirstService by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,567,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,474,000 after purchasing an additional 297,715 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in FirstService by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,641,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,216,000 after purchasing an additional 62,320 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FirstService by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,239,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,628,000 after purchasing an additional 17,921 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,230,000. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstService by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 246,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSV opened at $170.51 on Friday. FirstService Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.75 and a fifty-two week high of $177.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.34 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.60.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. FirstService had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $711.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.75%.

FSV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut shares of FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.00.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

