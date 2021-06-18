Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 3,200 Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.08% of The Joint worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,907,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter worth about $725,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of The Joint by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of The Joint by 6,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter worth about $3,848,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on JYNT. Maxim Group downgraded shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Joint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

In other news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 8,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $375,141.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,365.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $106,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,504.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 484,543 shares of company stock valued at $33,800,220 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JYNT opened at $76.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.52. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.95 and a beta of 1.30. The Joint Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $78.80.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.64 million. The Joint had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 37.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

