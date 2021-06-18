Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 56.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,937 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Altium Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 195.8% in the 1st quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 229,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 152,000 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Immunovant stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.84. Immunovant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $53.75.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Equities research analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

IMVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Immunovant from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Immunovant from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James cut Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Immunovant Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.