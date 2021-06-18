Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,805 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.10% of Ryerson worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RYI. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Ryerson during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryerson by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 89,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 33,125 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ryerson during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ryerson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,825,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,898,000 after buying an additional 12,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ryerson by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RYI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ryerson from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:RYI opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $561.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.57. Ryerson Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.95.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ryerson had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $35,332.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,810 shares in the company, valued at $224,136.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin D. Richardson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $124,125.00. Insiders sold 40,359 shares of company stock valued at $662,336 over the last 90 days. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

