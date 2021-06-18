Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $576,000 Stock Holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,434 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter worth $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPF opened at $27.00 on Friday. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $28.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.91 million, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $60.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.05 million. On average, research analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CPF shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th.

In related news, Director Saedene K. Ota acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,662.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,771.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

