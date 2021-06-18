Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,310 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.09% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 168,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, CEO John A. Taylor purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $127,890.00. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GPMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

NYSE GPMT opened at $15.19 on Friday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.74%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.