Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 14,400 Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 76.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Brightcove were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brightcove in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,385,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Brightcove by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 203,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider David Plotkin sold 27,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $558,648.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,018.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BCOV stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.82. The firm has a market cap of $553.59 million, a PE ratio of 80.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. Brightcove Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $25.26.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.46 million. Brightcove had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

