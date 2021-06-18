Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $969.95

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 969.95 ($12.67) and traded as high as GBX 987 ($12.90). Alliance Trust shares last traded at GBX 981 ($12.82), with a volume of 466,749 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 970.27.

Get Alliance Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.39%. This is an increase from Alliance Trust’s previous dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Alliance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.26%.

In related news, insider Christopher Samuel acquired 58 shares of Alliance Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 925 ($12.09) per share, for a total transaction of £536.50 ($700.94).

About Alliance Trust (LON:ATST)

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.