Alliance Global Partners Trims Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Target Price to $36.00

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) had its price target trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ATER has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on Aterian from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Aterian from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aterian from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aterian in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ATER opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. Aterian has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The company has a market capitalization of $473.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

