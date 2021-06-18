Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) PT Lowered to C$20.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, March 15th. CSFB set a C$17.50 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$16.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.92.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

TSE:AQN opened at C$18.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of C$11.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.31. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of C$16.85 and a 1-year high of C$22.67.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$803.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$687.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.89%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jennifer Sara Tindale sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.60, for a total transaction of C$37,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$833,838.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.