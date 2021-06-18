Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 206,246 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 1,205,453 shares.The stock last traded at $14.95 and had previously closed at $15.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AQN shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.69.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQN. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 430,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after acquiring an additional 90,711 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,581,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,478,000 after buying an additional 4,813,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

