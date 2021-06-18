Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALXN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,168,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,838,611,000 after acquiring an additional 68,531 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 4,289,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $655,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,244 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,969,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $605,509,000 after acquiring an additional 125,961 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $494,584,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,804,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,729 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALXN traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,903,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,673. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $99.91 and a 1 year high of $183.05.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

