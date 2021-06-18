Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 61.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AA. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 6.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 181.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

NYSE AA opened at $33.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.11. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $10.43 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -81.90 and a beta of 2.65.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,114,293.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $7,833,797.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,583,714.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 298,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,127,456.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

