Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.61 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) will report $2.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.63 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.59 billion. Alcoa reported sales of $2.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full year sales of $10.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.34 billion to $10.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.82 billion to $11.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on AA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.89.

AA stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,925,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,751,095. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -78.24 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.52. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.11.

In other Alcoa news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $7,833,797.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 534,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,583,714.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,114,293.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,127,456 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alcoa by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,426,000 after buying an additional 1,230,807 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alcoa by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,218,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,479,000 after buying an additional 1,753,910 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,422,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,652,000 after purchasing an additional 435,352 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,923,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,958,000 after purchasing an additional 250,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,153,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,692,000 after purchasing an additional 795,849 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

