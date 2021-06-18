Alchemint Standards Price Down 8.5% This Week (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. In the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One Alchemint Standards coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Alchemint Standards has a total market capitalization of $125,787.82 and approximately $22.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00057305 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.37 or 0.00133575 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.40 or 0.00180623 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000209 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,383.30 or 1.00482977 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Profile

Alchemint Standards’ launch date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

