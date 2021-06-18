Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) & Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Head-To-Head Survey

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) and Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Alamos Gold and Golden Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alamos Gold 1 4 8 0 2.54 Golden Minerals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Alamos Gold presently has a consensus price target of $14.19, indicating a potential upside of 76.33%. Golden Minerals has a consensus price target of $1.30, indicating a potential upside of 94.17%. Given Golden Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Golden Minerals is more favorable than Alamos Gold.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alamos Gold and Golden Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alamos Gold $748.10 million 4.17 $144.20 million $0.40 19.88 Golden Minerals $5.64 million 19.29 -$9.09 million ($0.07) -9.56

Alamos Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Minerals. Golden Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alamos Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Alamos Gold has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Minerals has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.1% of Alamos Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alamos Gold and Golden Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alamos Gold 26.01% 6.22% 4.82% Golden Minerals -143.56% -89.15% -54.84%

Summary

Alamos Gold beats Golden Minerals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as AuRico Gold Inc. and changed its name to Alamos Gold Inc. in July 2015. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico. It also holds a 100% interest in the El Quevar advanced exploration silver property situated in the province of Salta, Argentina; and diversified portfolio of precious metals and other mineral exploration properties located in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009 as a result of reorganization. Golden Minerals Company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Golden, Colorado.

