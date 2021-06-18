Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $52 M-.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

AKYA stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.44. 172,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,542. Akoya Biosciences has a 52-week low of $16.83 and a 52-week high of $28.96.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($2.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($2.70). The firm had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Akoya Biosciences will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

