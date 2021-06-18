Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) will announce $0.99 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Air Lease reported earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full-year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $4.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $474.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AL. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter worth $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter worth about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Air Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AL traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.39. The company had a trading volume of 710,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,645. Air Lease has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $52.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

