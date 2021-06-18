Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $48 million-50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.47 million.

AGFY traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $9.90. 267,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.57 and a current ratio of 11.17. Agrify has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $21.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agrify will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGFY. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Agrify in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agrify from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Agrify in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Agrify stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 16.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agrify Company Profile

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

