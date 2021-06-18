Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.090-4.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-6.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.94 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.970-0.990 EPS.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,868. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.18. The company has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $84.80 and a fifty-two week high of $147.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on A shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.69.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at $11,921,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,946 shares of company stock worth $9,390,720 over the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

