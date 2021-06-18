Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AFRM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Affirm from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Affirm from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.25.

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $69.39 on Tuesday. Affirm has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $146.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.69.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 53.97% and a negative net margin of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $230.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.94 million. The business’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Affirm will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at $4,243,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,302,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,507,000. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,477,000. Institutional investors own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

