Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.36. 871,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.30. Advanced Drainage Systems has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $117.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $443.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.99%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $1,395,875.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,067,095.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $709,160.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,125.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

