ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Investment analysts at Roth Capital began coverage on shares of ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS ADOM opened at $0.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 4.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30. ADOMANI has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.97.

In other ADOMANI news, Director Pietro Michael A. Di bought 158,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.26 per share, for a total transaction of $41,080.00. Insiders own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

ADOMANI, Inc provides zero-emission electric vehicles. It also offers zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for the integration in medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles, as well as re-power conversion kits for the replacement of drivetrain systems in combustion-powered vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Corona, California.

