Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.880 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.83 billion.Adobe also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $3.000-3.000 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $568.13.

Shares of ADBE traded up $8.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $551.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,432,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,325. Adobe has a 12 month low of $413.00 and a 12 month high of $561.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $506.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $263.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,571 shares of company stock worth $9,638,586. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adobe stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 443 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

