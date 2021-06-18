Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Increased by Barrett Asset Management LLC

Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,678 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 38.7% during the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,727,000 after acquiring an additional 37,409 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 11.4% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Adobe by 7.1% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 19.7% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 61.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

ADBE stock traded up $10.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $561.77. 128,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,511,325. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $413.00 and a twelve month high of $561.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $506.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,571 shares of company stock worth $9,638,586 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

