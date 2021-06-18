Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $85.04

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $85.04 and last traded at $85.04, with a volume of 3417 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $53,500.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,122.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David W. Tucker sold 1,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $129,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,717 shares of company stock worth $187,418. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 490.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 353.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.