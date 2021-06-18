Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,000,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,910 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $93,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3,930.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 39,739 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.42 per share, for a total transaction of $467,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. Argus increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Benchmark upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.50. 177,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,756,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.87.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.