Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) – Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.25) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.60% and a negative net margin of 936.71%. The company had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ACRS stock opened at $18.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.04. The stock has a market cap of $946.26 million, a P/E ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 0.63. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In related news, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $805,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,611,143.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neal Walker sold 33,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $719,746.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,265,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,384,164.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,507 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,811. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRS. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 175,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 25,799 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,206,000. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

